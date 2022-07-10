Constable slaps minor for skateboarding in Delhi, police takes cognizance

New Delhi, July 10, 2022

A video of a constable in the national capital slapping a minor boy went viral on social media on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Police to take cognizance of the incident.

"We have taken cognizance of an incident of misbehaviour by a constable with a minor boy in Safdarjung Enclave," a senior police official said.

In the video, the policeman could be seen quarreling with a group of boys and suddenly he slapped one of them after which the boy even started bleeding from the nose.

The incident took place two days ago.

"Concerned officials have been asked to ascertain the facts and take suitable action," the official said.

Another senior police official told IANS that they had received a complaint by a senior citizen in July regarding some boys rashly riding the skateboards.

"The senior citizen also complained that these boys had also hit them twice while speedily riding skateboards," the official said.

Following the complaint, a police constable was deputed there to keep a tab on such incidents. However, the constable himself got entangled in an argument during which he slapped a minor boy.

"We are enquiring about the matter and if the constable is found guilty, certainly a strict disciplinary action will be taken against him," the official said.

A Twitter user, who had posted the said video, claimed that the boy was assaulted by the policeman for just skateboarding at B6 Market, Safdarjung Enclave.

Surprisingly, after hitting the boy, just seconds later, the accused policeman denied the act in the same video. The group of boys could also be heard telling him that he has no authority and right to raise his hand at anyone like this.

IANS