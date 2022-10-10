Child killed, nine injured in central Delhi house collapse

New Delhi, October 10, 2022

A four-year-old child was killed and nine others injured after the roof of a house collapsed in central Delhi's Lahori Gate area on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Khushi.

The fire department said that they received a call at around 7.30 p.m. that the roof of a house had collapsed in Farsh Khana area of Lahori Gate.

Initially, five fire engines were rushed to the spot and later on more were sent.

"Five persons who were trapped in the debris were rescued and were taken to the hospital. The rescue operation is still going on," an official said.

The local police also reached the spot to assist the fire fighters.

Later on, four more persons were extricated and sent to the hospital.

"Total nine persons were admitted to LNJP Hospital. Some of the injured were identified as Amara, 45, Nilofar, 50, Mohd Imran, 40, Sukhbir, 34, Ankit, 28, Ashok, 40, and Syed Zishan, 30. All are undergoing treatment," said the official.

IANS