CBI busts NEET UG-2022 rigging racket, arrests eight

New Delhi, July 18, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today said it had arrested eight persons, including the mastermind and solvers, in a case related to rigging in the NEET UG-2022 examination held on Sunday, July 17.

The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in India.

A press release from the CBI said it had registered a case against 11 accused on the allegations related to rigging in the examination.

It was alleged that the mastermind, a resident of Gautam Nagar, Delhi in conspiracy with others including some candidates, was involved in arranging solvers to impersonate themselves as those candidates in the examination at several centres in Delhi and Haryana.

It was also alleged that the user IDs and passwords of certain candidates appearing for the examination had been collected by these persons and their associates and necessary modifications were made for getting desired examination centres as planned by them. They also allegedly used the process of mixing/morphing photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination, the release said.

Copies of identity cards of such candidates were being collected for the purpose of making forged ID cards, it said.

"During investigation of the case, the mastermind and solvers were caught from different examination centres and other places of Delhi and Haryana while appearing/impersonating as other candidate. Two solvers were caught from centre at Sector-81, Faridabad; another solver from examination centre at a school in Havelock Square, New Delhi and the mastermind was also apprehended from outside the said school; another solver from examination centre at a school in Kundan Colony, Ballabhgarh (Haryana); another solver from examination centre at a Senior Secondary School, Patparganj, New Delhi; one solver from examination centre at Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Shakurpur, New Delhi," the release said.

It said another person who was caught from the hostel of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi did not appear in the examination, but forged Aadhar card of the candidate and other incriminating documents were recovered from him.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court in Delhi, the release said, adding that further investigations are continuing.

