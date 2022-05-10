Anti-encroachment drive: Now bulldozers in Delhi's Mangolpuri, New Friends Colony

New Delhi, May 10, 2022

The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demolished illegal encroachments in the Mangolpuri and New Friends Colony area of the national capital, a day after a similar drive was proposed to be carried out in Shaheen Bagh.

JCB bulldozers were employed to demolish all illegally constructed temporary structures. The bulldozer razed several booths and kiosks that were constructed along the roadside.

As the drive started, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat obstructed the Municipal Corporation officials in carrying out the demolition work and subsequently he was detained by the police.

"The MLA was detained for some time so that he may not cause disturbance in the government work," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said, adding the legislator will be released after the demolition drive is finished.

Barring local MLA's minor obstruction, there was no protest by the people in the area.

The police force along with para-military personnel were deployed in adequate numbers to handle any untoward situation. The police personnel could also be seen atop the buildings to keep an eye over the unsocial elements and prevent any stone pelting.

The Municipal Corporation had earlier conveyed to the people about the demolition process and several illegal encroachments were removed by people themselves.

At New Friends Colony, the bulldozers were seen demolishing the extension work done by the people outside their houses.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has also planned an anti-encroachment drive in all its four zones.

On Monday, the city bore witness to a high-voltage demolition drama at Shaheen Bagh when Municipal Corporation officials reached there along with bulldozers to conduct a demolition drive. However, after people's protest, the drive was halted as people had themselves removed the illegal encroachments.

A case was registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for obstructing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials from carrying out the proposed anti-encroachment drive.

IANS