22-year-old woman found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, September 17, 2022

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area on Saturday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR call was received at around 9 a.m. at Jafrabad police station stating that a woman was lying injured in a house located in Maujpur, after which a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

The police found that the said woman was lying dead in a pool of blood having sharp injury on her neck.

The victim's husband, Rohan Malik, was not found at the said address.

During preliminary investigation it was learnt that the couple was residing in the house on rent.

"We have initiated a legal action and police teams have been deployed to crack the case," the senior official added.

IANS