Delhi: Woman, daughter found dead, police suspect murder

New Delhi, March 9, 2020

A woman and her daughter were found dead at their residence in Ashok Nagar area of the capital, police said on Monday.

"There were multiple stab wounds on the two bodies. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder," a senior police official told IANS.

The two deceased were identified as Sumita, 45, and her daughter Samrita, 25. While Sumita was working in an event management company, Samrita was undergoing training in the hospitality sector.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

IANS