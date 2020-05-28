Delhi witnesses light rains, heat wave abates

New Delhi, May 28, 2020

The national capital on Thursday evening witnessed some relief from the rising mercury with light rains and dust and thunderstorm with no heat wave witnessed in the day.

According to the weather office, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, down by 5 notches from Wednesday.

The Palam Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius, down from 47.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

"Heat wave abated from Delhi," the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The IMD said the observatories at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their respective maximums at 38.4 degrees Celsius and 40.4 degrees Celsius, below the season's average.

It said the weather changed due to the effect of the easterly winds.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms along with lightning, hail, squall/gusty winds likely over the Delhi-NCR region during May 28 and June 1.

According to the Skymet, pre-monsoon rains are expected between May 29 and June 1. "Temperatures to drop further," it said.

The national capital on May 23 witnessed maximum temperature at 46.2 degrees celsius -- new highest for season -- with the weather office predicting severe heat waves in the coming days.

However, the heat wave intensified between May 24 and 27 with the mercury making new records.

IANS