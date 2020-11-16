Delhi to have colder days, temperature to fall by 3-4 degrees

New Delhi, November 16, 2020

The temperature in the national capital would start falling from Monday under the impact of the western disturbances, the India Meteorological Department said, and the fall is expected by 3-4 degrees Celsius.

The officials told IANS that Delhi witnessed a warmer morning on Monday than the morning after Diwali.

As per the department, the minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 16 degree Celsius, as compared to 11.4 degrees the previous morning. The maximum temperature after Diwali was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. The department predicted Monday's maximum temperature to reach 26 degrees.

The visibility on Monday was noted at 1800 meters while the humidity in the environment was 81 per cent, the department informed.

However, the air quality in Delhi continues to be in the "severe" category despite light spells of rains on Sunday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded the air quality in the national capital as "severe" on Monday with the overall air quality index (AQI) resting at 490.

On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning with a thick blanket of smog and a "severe-plus" level of air pollution. SAFAR recorded the overall AQI of Delhi at 525. However, many parts of the capital region witnessed much cleaner air compared to the last week, thanks to an increased wind speed due to an incoming western disturbance (WD).

