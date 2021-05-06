Delhi sees light rain, gusty winds bring down mercury

New Delhi, May 6, 2021

The national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather this evening, with hovering dark clouds bringing light rain and gusty winds blowing, bringing the temperature down.

The sudden change in the weather gave relief to the people stuck in their homes due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic after a warm morning, with minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle during the day. It forecast a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 25-45 kmph would occur over a few places of South, South-West, West, North-West Delhi.

IANS