Delhi residents wake up to rains on chilly Sunday morning

New Delhi, January 3, 2021

Rains lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) area for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 1 mm rainfall recorded in the morning hours, weather officials said.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 2.4 mm rainfall. The India Meteorological Department predicted that parts of NCR, including Delhi, are likely to get more rain and thundershowers.

"A cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region. However, another patch is approaching the Delhi area from north-east Rajasthan and south-east Haryana, which most likely will lead to moderate to intense rain over parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas during the next 2-3 hours," said IMD.

The Met Department predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning to moderate intensity rain would occur over NCR, including many parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh, and Tijara.

The minimum temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 5.30 am in Delhi's Palam at 3.2 degrees Celsius and two degrees at Safdarjung.

On Saturday also, the NCR received light rain accompanied by thunderstorms at various places. Some areas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan also got rain.

IANS