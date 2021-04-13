Delhi reports over 13,500 Covid cases, highest daily surge

New Delhi, April 13, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the national capital registered more than 13,500 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic early last year.

The new figure comes as the city continued to witness an unabated resurgence of new cases in the last few weeks.

"Delhi has fought against three waves of Covid-19 in the last one year but this fourth wave is more critical. I would appeal to all citizens to follow Covid protocols. I would also request private hospitals to cooperate with the Delhi government in this emergency situation and to increase their bed capacity for Covid-19 patients," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

On Monday, Delhi reported 11,491 new cases, while there were 10,774 fresh infections on Sunday, the first time the city's daily tally crossed the 10,000 mark.

On April 9, a total of 8,521 new cases were reported.

On Monday, the Delhi government said that over 5,000 beds have been increased in all government-run hospitals.

The government has converted at least 14 big private hospitals into Covid-19 facilities and the hospital authorities have been directed not to admit non-Covid patients.

IANS