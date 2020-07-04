Delhi reports 55 COVID-19 deaths, 2,505 new cases

New Delhi, July 4, 2020

The national capital today reported 55 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,505 new cases, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in Delhi has risen to 3,004, up 81 from yesterday. The figure of 81 incldues the 55 deaths reported in the past 24 hours and 26 old cases which have been added to the total after reconciliation of data.

The total number of cases so far has gone up to 97,200, the Delhi State Health Bulletin said.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 2,632 to 68,256 and the number of active cases in the city is 25,940, as of today.

The bulletin said 9,925 RT-PCR and 13,748 rapid antigent tests for COVID-19 were conducted today, taking the total tests done so far to 620,368. This works out to 32,650 tests per million, it added.

