Delhi reports 50 more COVID deaths, toll crosses 500-mark

New Delhi, June 1, 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000-mark on Monday with 990 new cases reported in the past 24 hours while the death toll has reached 523 with 50 more deaths reported, the Delhi Health Department said.

Out of the total cases, 11,565 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 50 new deaths were added in the tally, taking the total toll in the national capital to 523. However, of these, only 12 occurred in the last 24 hours and the remaining are due to late reporting.

The report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

"Total 990 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 20,834. At least 8,746 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 11,565 cases are active," the Health Department said.

On Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, the cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On Friday, it was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases reported in a day. On Saturday, 1,163 cases were reported in a day and 1,295 cases on Sunday.

IANS