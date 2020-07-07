Delhi reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths, 2008 new cases

New Delhi, July 7, 2020

Delhi today reported 50 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll in the national capital to 3,165 so far, official sources said.

The Delhi State Health Bulletin said 2,008 new cases of infection were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total so far to 102,831.

The number of active cases in the city stood at 25,449 as of today, the bulletin said. As many as 2,129 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the number of recovered persons to 74,217.

The recovery rate in the national capital stood at 72.17 per cent, according to the data.

According to the bulletin, 8,795 RT-PCR tests and 13,653 rapid antigen tests were conducted today, making for a total of 679,831 tests so far. This works out to 35,780 tests per million population, it said.

NNN