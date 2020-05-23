Delhi reports 23 deaths, 591 new cases of infection in 24 hours

New Delhi, May 23, 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19) cases count in the national capital jumped to 12,910 with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and the toll reached 231 with 23 deaths, the Delhi Health Department said on Saturday.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

Out of the total cases, 6,412 are active, and at least 6,267 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the Health Department said.

IANS