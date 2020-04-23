Delhi reports 2 deaths, 128 new cases in last 24 hrs

New Delhi, April 23, 2020

With 128 new cases and two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 2,376 on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 50.

As many as 84 people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Report. A total of 808 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the national capital so far.

"As on date, 1,518 cases are active," the report said.

Among the total 2,376 cases, 1,548 patients were less than 50 years of age, while 384 were between the age of 50 and 59 and 443 patients were above the age of 60 years, the report said. "Detail of one patient is awaited," it said.

Two deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours and both patients were above 60 years of age and were having comorbidity.

Among the total 50 deaths, over half (27) were aged 60 years or above. Ten people below the age of 50 years have died so far while 13 of those who died were in the 50-59 age group.

Among the total deaths, 42 people (84 per cent) had other serious diseases.

The report said that as on Thursday evening, eight patients were on ventilator support, while 23 were admitted to the ICU.

So far, 30,560 tests have been conducted in the city and 3,068 reports are pending. "While 2,376 reports were positive, 24,538 reports returned negative," the report said.

A total of 9,519 people are home quarantined across the city.

There are three levels of coronavirus care in the city for those having no symptoms, mild symptoms or critical patients -- Covid Care Centre (CCC), dedicated health centre and dedicated hospitals, respectively.

Across the city, there are eight Covid Care Centres housing 822 patients, the Health Department said.

While the CCC set up in DDA flats in Narela has 383 patients, the Mandoli centre has 172 patients.

There are two Covid-19 Health Centres having 59 patients. Delhi also has nine Covid-19 hospitals having 422 patients.

"LNJP has the highest number of Covid-19 patients -- 134 -- among all the hospitals," the Health Department added.

The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 20 days. The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 with two deaths on March 30. By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths.

So far, Delhi has set up more than 90 containment zones across the city.

Daily house to house surveillance and sanitisation of the areas under containment zones is being carried out on a regular basis.

"A population of 3,41,794 have been covered and 5,619 samples have been collected so far from the containment zones," the report said.

A state-level media cell (SLMC) under the Health and family Welfare Department, Delhi, has been formed to deal with Covid-19 related issues, misinformation and complaints. "The first meeting of the committee was convened on Thursday," the Health Department said.

Also, an order has been issued to appoint a committee of nursing officers and paramedics at the hospitals to monitor the quantity/quality and timing of food distribution.

"One administrative officer is also being posted in all designated Covid-19 hospitals of Delhi government to sort out any issue on food and accommodation," it said.

IANS