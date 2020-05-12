Delhi reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 406 new cases

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

With a record 13 deaths reported in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Delhi mounted to 86 on Tuesday morning, while the number of cases jumped to 7,639 with 406 new cases, the Health Department said.

The number of deaths reported on Monday marked the highest jump in a single day.

Delhi now has 5,041 active cases after 383 more patients recovered on Monday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

"Total 406 new cases were reported on Monday and the total positive cases in the city reached 7,639. At least 2,512 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5,041 cases are active," the Health Department said.

Among the 86 who died, 74 had other serious diseases. Also, only 15 of the dead were below the age of 50.

So far, 1,06,109 tests have been conducted in Delhi. Containment zones have dropped to 82 in the national capital, the health report said.

IANS