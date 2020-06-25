Delhi records 3,390 new COVID cases, 64 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 25, 2020

The national capital on Thursday witnessed a spike of 3,390 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 73,780, and 64 more deaths.

On Wednesday, Delhi had surpassed Mumbai in the number of COVID-19 cases, thereby becoming India's worst-hit city.

According to the Delhi government data, as many as 3,328 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 44,765 people have recovered, while 2,429 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 17,305 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday as against 19,059 conducted the previous day. In total, 4,38,012 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far.

Currently, 6,241 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 1,585 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres and 344 in the dedicated COVID Health Centres. Over 15,159 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 280 containment zones.

Besides this, the Central government withdrew the order which required every COVID-19 patient to visit a government facility for clinical assessment.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that all cases testing positive in rapid test for COVID-19 antigen will be examined by a medical officer on duty at a testing site to assess the severity of illness.

"Other than that, medical teams will visit patients at their residence to assess whether they need to be home isolated or be sent to the hospital," Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Thursday.

IANS