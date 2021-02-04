Delhi Police removes nails from roads near Ghazipur border

New Delhi, February 4, 2021

The Delhi Police on Thursday removed the nails that were placed in the roads near the farmers' protest site at the Ghazipur border as a security measure.

The police had taken the step in view of the violence during the farmers' protest tractor march on Republic day.

The nails were removed around 11 a.m.

When the workers were asked about this, they did not give any reply and the policemen at the barricades also remained silent.

The action seems to have been taken after MPs from 10 opposition parties reached the Ghazipur border to meet the farmers. But they could not reach the UP gate from the Delhi border due to the bed of nails placed at the barricades.

