Delhi Police issues lookout circular against farmer leaders

New Delhi, January 28, 2021

The Delhi Police have issued a lookout circular against the farmer leaders named in first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence that broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally.

The police said the process of surrender of their passports will also be initiated to ensure they do not leave the country.

A total of 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chanduni, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Boota Singh Burj Gil, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, Avik Saha and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been named in the FIRs for breach of NOC (no objection certificate) issued regarding the farmers' tractor rally by the police.

The case against the farmers has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147, 148 (related to rioting), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder).

According to the official figures, 394 policemen were injured in the violence. Most of them are hospitalised while some are in the ICU. More than 25 criminal cases have been registered, 19 people have been arrested and as many as 50 protesters are detained.

Police are analysing the video footage available to identify the violent protesters who damaged the public property and attacked the police personnel on January 26.

IANS