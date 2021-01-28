Delhi: NH-24, Chilla borders opened for traffic

New Delhi, January 28, 2021

The Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border reopened for traffic after 57 days after the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Bhanu faction announced its withdrawal from the farm protests against three contentious farm laws in the wake of the Republic Day violence.

Along with the Lok Shakti group, they had been occupying one of the carriageways on the key route, leading to its partial closure since the protests began on December 1 last year.

The Chilla border was opened at around 9.15 p.m. on Wednesday night and the traffic was normalized.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that the NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, has been opened.

The Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway connecting Noida with Delhi is also opened for traffic.

IANS