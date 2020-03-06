Delhi Metro train services to start at 2.30 pm on Holi

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said that, on the day of the Holi festival on March 10, its train services would not be available till 2.30 pm on all its lines, including the Airport Express Line.

In addition, Metro feeder bus services will also not be available on that day, a press release from DMRC said.

"Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 10th March and will continue normally thereafter," the release added.

NNN