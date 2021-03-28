Delhi Metro train services to remain closed till 2.30 pm on Holi, March 29

New Delhi, March 28, 2021

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that its train services would not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines, including the Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line, on the day of the "Holi" festival, on Monday, March 29.

"Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 29th March and will continue normally thereafter," a press release from DMRC said.

