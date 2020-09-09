Delhi Metro resumes services on two more lines

New Delhi, September 9, 2020

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed operations on its Blue Line and Pink Line this morning in Stage I of the graded resumption of its services under Unlock 4 as part of the gradual relaxations in the lockdown imposed in late March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The resumption of services on the two lines came after they remained shut down for 171 days.

The Blue Line (Line-3/4, 63.35 km, 58 stations) runs from Dwarka Sec -21 to Electronic City/Vaishali and the Pink Line (Line-7,57.8 km, 38 stations) runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

On September 7, services on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre, 49 km, 37 stations) had resumed.

Services on these lines will be available from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 8:00 pm in the evening along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since September 7.

The re-opening of the two lines today will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations, a press release from DMRC said.

These are: Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Like), INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line), Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Blue Line & Pink Line), Karkarduma (Blue Line & Pink Line), Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line), Yamuna Bank (Blue Line 3 & 4), Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line), Azadpur (Pink Line & Yellow Line), and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro).

The list of ates which will remain open for entry of passengers at each station along with all necessary updates are available on the home page of Delhi Metro’s website.

www.delhimetrorail.com

Three more Lines- Red Line (Line-1) from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad), Green Line (Line-5) from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Violet Line (Line-6) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) will resume services from tomorrow with the same schedule of 4 hours of passenger service each in the morning and evening under Stage-I plan of resumption of Metro services.

Thereafter, rest of the Lines (in addition to existing Lines of Stage-I) will also be re-opened under Stage -2 (Magenta Line i.e, Line-8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Grey Line i.e, Line-9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh and Stage-3 (Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21) of Graded resumption plan on September 11 and 12, respectively.

Thus, the entire Metro network will be made operational for passenger services throughout the day from September 12 onwards as it was before March 22 with all social distancing norms/guidelines to be followed by the passengers during the travel due to the ongoing pandemic, the release added.

NNN