Delhi Metro announces travel protocol for passengers

New Delhi, September 3, 2020

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today announced travel protocol for passengers as it prepared for a graded resumption of its train services from September 7, more than five months after they were shut down as part of the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A press release from DMRC said that, initially, entry and exit of passengers will be permitted only through one or two identified gates at each station. A list of all such earmarked gate numbers at each station will be made available on the DMRC website and official social media handles (Twitter & Facebook - @ officialDMRC) for public information shortly.

Any change in number of gates, as and when deemed necessary will also be updated there accordingly, the release said.

The following are the other guidelines:

AT METRO STATIONS

-- Wearing of face mask/cover will be mandatory for all commuters during entry into the stations/trains and during the entire journey. Use of ‘Aarogya Setu App’ for updating health status by passengers will be advisable.

-- All passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. Forty-five major stations have been provided with ‘Auto thermal screening cum hand sanitisation machines’, whereas, rest of the Metro stations will be having provision of ‘Auto sanitizer dispensers’ for hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be done manually by ‘Thermal guns’. This will be facilitated by DMRC/security personnel near the frisking/entry point.

-- Passengers having temperature or sign of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel. They will be directed to report to the nearest medical centre.

-- At the station, passengers will be required to follow social distancing for which stripe markers have been provided at frisking points, customer care, AFC gates etc. Similarly, signages are also placed on the platforms to ensure social distancing by passengers.

-- Only 2-3 persons at a time will be allowed to use lift, depending on the capacity of lift. Similarly, passengers will be required to stand on alternate steps on escalators to maintain social distancing.

-- Regular announcements will be made inside stations reinforcing the need for following new travel protocol to prevent spread of COVID-19. Besides this, Dos and Don'ts guidelines in view of COVID-19 have been prominently displayed at all Metro stations and short audio-visual awareness films will also be run through LED screens available at prominent Metro stations.

-- A team of around 800 officials/staff will be deployed for all stations to ensure the cleanliness and orderliness inside stations during revenue hours. In addition, they will regulate/stop entry of passengers to the station in case of crowd build up and violation of Social Distancing norms.

-- For crowd management, monitoring will also be done through CCTV cameras installed at stations/trains.

-- Persons with disabilities will be facilitated by trained Customer Facilitation Agents ensuring proper social distancing and sanitization.

INSIDE METRO TRAINS

-- Passengers will be permitted to sit on alternate seats only in the train or stand, maintaining adequate social distancing. ‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the train.

-- The dwell time (stoppage) of trains at each station will be increased by 10 seconds (from earlier 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds) so that passengers get sufficient time to board and alight. At interchange stations, the dwell time of trains will be increased by 20 seconds (from earlier 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds).

-- Pre-recorded audio/visual announcements will be made in all the trains regarding social distancing and wearing of mask.

-- Trains will be sanitised at terminal stations. Similarly, once they are back to Depots after the end of the day, they will again be thoroughly sanitised.

-- Train doors will be kept open at terminal stations to let fresh air infuse in the train.

TICKETING SYSTEM

-- Tokens will not be permitted for travelling to prevent transmission of virus through frequent touching/handling. Only Smart Card holders (including QR code users on Airport Express Line) will be allowed to travel, which can be recharged digitally by number of ways easily avoiding human interface.

-- Recharge of Smart Cards at the Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) OR Customer Care centre will be through cashless modes only (debit/credit/Bharat QR code etc). TVMs will not accept cash.

-- New Smarts cards can be purchased at the Customer Care centres or Ticket counters through cashless modes (debit/credit card/Bharat QR code) only.

-- For grievance redressal, passengers will be encouraged to register their feedback through digital means (email, social media, helpline etc.) only. Passenger complaint book at stations will be discontinued for the time being.

CLEANLINESS AND HYGIENE

-- Regular cleaning of Metro stations will be ensured by prioritizing passenger movement areas such as concourse, passages, platforms, stairs, glass work, steel work etc. especially toilets which will be cleaned/ disinfected every 4 hours by disinfectants.

-- All human contact areas e.g. lift buttons, Escalator hand rails, AFC gates touch points, customer handling points will be disinfected at stations every 4 hours or earlier as required.

-- Thorough disinfection of the entire station will be done during non-revenue hours in night.

MISCELLANEOUS

-- To ensure compliance to new travel protocol at stations/trains, public is advised to take extra time of around 10-15 minutes for their daily commute.

-- Hand sanitizers by passengers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity. Public is advised to keep only pocket size hand sanitizers, if any, with them during the travel. It is also advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items.

-- Parking facility will remain operational. However, feeder bus services will remain suspended till further notice.

-- Outlets/shops inside Metro stations will be permitted to operate as per prevalent government guidelines and subject to fulfilment of social distancing norms.

