Delhi Metro announces graded resumption of train services from September 7

New Delhi, September 2020

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said its train services would be resumed in a graded manner in three stages from September 7-12 in keeping with the guidelines announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for Unlock 4, the fourth phase of relaxations in the lockdown imposed in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the first stage, services on Line 2 (Yellow Line) from Samapur Badli to HUDA City Centre, including Rapid Metro, Gurugram, would commence on September 7.

On September 9, in addition, Line 3/4 (Blue Line) from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali and Line 7 (Pink Line) from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar will commence.

From September 10, in addition, Line 1 (Red Line) from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Add, Line 5 (Green Line) from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Line 6 (VIolet Line) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) would commence.

The above services in Stage I will be available only from 7 am to 11 am and then from 4 pm to 8 pm, a press release from DMRC said.

In Stage II, in addition to the Stage I lines, Line 8 (Magenta Line) from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden and Line 9 (Grey Line) from Dwarka to Najafgarh will be also made operational, it said.

The services in Stage II, including those resumed in Stage I, will run from 7 am to 1 pm and then from 4 pm to 10 pm.

From September 12 onwards, the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec 21 will also become operational.

From that date onwards, the services on all lines would available throughout the day, that is from 6 am to 11 pm, the release said.

"Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before 22nd March 2020 which may be increased or decreased as per requirement. However, due to increase in dwell time of trains at stations, there will be minor increase in time required for performing a trip.

"Trains will not stop at stations falling in containment zones and such stations will remain closed for public. Similarly, some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered by the passengers," the release added.

