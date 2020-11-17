Delhi markets may shut, only 50 people to be allowed at weddings

New Delhi, November 17, 2020

In the backdrop of a third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that markets may be shut as a precautionary measure and only 50 people will be allowed at weddings, not 200, as per strict norms to curb further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kejriwal was speaking to the media here two days after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue following an unprecedented record single-day spike of 8,500 cases and overall 51,000 cases last week.

"The Delhi government has decided to allow only 50 people in place of 200, withdrawing its earlier decision for wedding ceremonies," Kejriwal said.

In view of the situation, the Chief Minister said his government is sending a proposal to the Centre to implement lockdown in Delhi markets once again as they were becoming major hot-spots.

He sought the support of every city dweller here as despite efforts Delhi recorded nearly 4,000 cases on Monday.

"All governments and agencies have doubled their efforts to control Covid-19 but it will not be successful unless you people take precautions. I appeal to all of you to wear masks and follow social distancing for your family's health."

An "unprecedented situation" has emerged in Delhi, which could worsen in coming weeks with Covid-19 cases rising to 500 cases per million population.

Delhi witnessed significantly low numbers of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours on Monday, with latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing the national capital's total tally to 4,89,202.

IANS