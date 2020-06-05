Delhi: Man found hanging in AIIMS emergency ward

New Delhi, June 5, 2020

A man in his early twenties was found hanging by the neck in the Emergency ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in south Delhi, the police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Bittu Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Bihar's Gopalgaj, who was admitted at AIIMS on May 25 for treatment of blood clotting.

"On Friday at 6.16 a.m., police received information regarding suicide in the emergency ward of AIIMS hospital," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased was undergoing treatment for the said condition for the last five years. He committed suicide by hanging from the stairs' grill at second floor," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway. His mother and sister were already in the hospital. "The body will be handed over after the autopsy," the police said.

IANS