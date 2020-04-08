Delhi makes face masks compulsory at public places

New Delhi, April 8, 2020

The Delhi Government today decided that face masks will be compulsory for people to wear when they step out of their homes in the national capital as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the Health Department.

"Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," Kejriwal said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Delhi has so far reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 576 confirmed cases of the virus.

