Delhi: Law Ministry officer tests positive for COVID-19, part of Shastri Bhavan sealed

New Delhi, May 5, 2020

A senior Law Ministry officer tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), following which a part of Shastri Bhavan, which houses the offices of several Ministries, was sealed, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official, wishing not to be named, said the officer had last visited his office on the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhavan on April 23 whereas he tested positive on May 1.

As per the protocol, tracing of his contacts has been initiated.

The official said that the fourth floor of 'A' wing from Gate number 1 to Gate number 3 of Shastri Bhavan has been sealed and is being sanitised.

It is the second such case of sealing of a government office in the Lutyens' zone. The NITI Aayog building was sealed last month after a senior official there tested positive.

IANS