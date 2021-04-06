Delhi imposes night curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. till April 30

New Delhi, April 6, 2021

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed with immediate effect a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the national capital till April 30 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country as well as in the city.

The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to impose the restrictions following a detailed discussion with senior state government functionaries earlier in the day -- a move to curb the increasing menace of the pandemic.

Kejriwal on Friday had said that the national capital was going through the fourth wave of Covid-19. However, so far no decision has been taken to impose lockdown in the city by the government.

"A night curfew has been imposed in the national capital from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 30 from immediate effect. The decision has been taken considering surge in Covid-19 cases," said a Delhi government statement.

IANS