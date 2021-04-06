Delhi imposes night curfew amid Covid resurgence

New Delhi, April 6, 2021

Amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered the imposition of night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with immediate effect till April 30.

"Situation in Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in recent past along with high positivity rate and therefore, it was felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for essential services/ activities as an emergency measure for well-being and safety of people," an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

It further said, "Officials of the Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations and officials of GNCT of Delhi/autonomous bodies/corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public Transport, etc., are exempted from night curfew."

According to the DDMA, all private medical persons, such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff along with other hospital services will be exempted on valid ID card. The Delhi Health Department will issue a valid ID card for emergency services.

Pregnant women and patients, who need medical attention will also be exempted.

"People coming or going to Airports, Railway stations, ISBTs for bus services are allowed to travel on production of valid tickets. There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement/ transportation of essential/ non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements," the order said.

Imposing night curfew is one of the toughest decisions of restrictions so far taken by the Delhi government this year to curb the Covid-19 situation. Before it, the government on March 27 had ordered for banning large public gatherings during the festivals.

The government has also put a cap of 200 guests for weddings and other events at open-air venues and 100 people for closed spaces in the city. In an order, the government on March 27 had said that not more than 50 people would be allowed at funerals in the national capital.

The national capital on Monday reported 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,79,962, while its test positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

IANS