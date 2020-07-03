Delhi: IGL to carry out gas pipeline maintenance work near Ashram Chowk on Saturday and Sunday

New Delhi, July 3, 2020

The public sector Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the supplier of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital, has said that it would be undertaking gas pipeline maintenance work near Ashram Chowk in New Delhi from 10.00 am onwards on Saturday, July 4.

The work is expected to continue till 10.00 pm on Sunday, July 5, the company said in a press release.

"This maintenance work is likely to impact the flow of traffic coming from Sarai Kale Khan/DND side towards Mathura Road. IGL has obtained permissions from all statutory authorities including Delhi Traffic Police to undertake the work.

"Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and take alternate routes during the period of maintenance work on Saturday and Sunday.

"IGL regrets the inconvenience, if any being caused to motoring public," the release added.

