Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted to Max after developing pneumonia

New Delhi, June 19, 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday shifted to the ICU ward of Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy.

The 55-year-old AAP leader's health took a hit after he was detected with pneumonia, two days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Minister was shifted to the Max Hospital from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after his condition worsened earlier in the day.

"Satyendar Jain's CT scan report showed that pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that the advice of doctors will be followed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said: "Praying for the speedy recovery of Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi, who is battling COVID-19 infection."

Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting attended by Shah, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in quarantine in her house.

On June 9, Kejriwal got tested for novel coronavirus infection after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, was negative.

