Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after fever, drop in oxygen levels

New Delhi, June 16, 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been spearheading the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the national capital, was today admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital here due to fever and a drop in oxygen levels.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The development comes as the Central government and the Delhi government have stepped up the battle against the deadly virus after a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the capital in the last few days.

Delhi is one of the worst-affected cities in the country with as many as 1,400 deaths and a total of 42,289 cases of infection so far.

Jain, the MLA from Shakurbasti, also looks after the portfolios of Home, Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development, Flood and Irrigation and Water.

