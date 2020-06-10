Delhi govt orders 2,000 more COVID beds at private hospitals

New Delhi, June 10, 2020

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered an increase in dedicated COVID beds at 22 private hospitals from 1,441 to 3,456.

A order issued by Principal Secretary, Health, Vikram Dev Dutt said that "these hospitals are directed to admit COVID-19 patients as per revised allocation of beds and update on Delhi corona app immediately".

The hospitals include Apollo, Batra, Fortis, BLK, Max, Holy Family, Mata Chanan Devi, and Action Hospitals.

The Delhi government told Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday that, at present, there are 8,821 hospital beds, 582 ICU beds, 468 ventilators beds and 3,590 oxygenated supported beds in dedicated COVID hospitals. Dutt also said that the new 450-bed hospital in Burari is expected to be operational by June 20.

Meanwhile, 500 additional beds in other government hospitals have been also earmarked for COVID patients. IAS officers have been posted as Administrative Officers in COVID hospitals and help desks, manned by government officials, have been set up in all the government hospitals to facilitate the admission process.

IANS