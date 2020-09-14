Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, 8 MLAs test positive for COVID-19

- Home
New Delhi, September 14, 2020
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and eight other MLAs on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "After having mild fever I underwent COVID-19 test, result of which was positive. I have self-quarantined myself. As of now I don't have fever or any other problems and I am completely fine. With all the good wishes I will soon return to work after recovering completely."
Besides Sisodia, eight Delhi MLAs have also tested positive for COVID-19. They are Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind, Virender Singh Kadian, Ajay Mahawar, Surender Kumar, Girish Soni, Vishesh Ravi and Pramila Dheeraj Tokas.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is witnessing a major spike.
IANS