Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, 8 MLAs test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, September 14, 2020

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and eight other MLAs on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "After having mild fever I underwent COVID-19 test, result of which was positive. I have self-quarantined myself. As of now I don't have fever or any other problems and I am completely fine. With all the good wishes I will soon return to work after recovering completely."

Besides Sisodia, eight Delhi MLAs have also tested positive for COVID-19. They are Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind, Virender Singh Kadian, Ajay Mahawar, Surender Kumar, Girish Soni, Vishesh Ravi and Pramila Dheeraj Tokas.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is witnessing a major spike.

IANS