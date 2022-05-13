Delhi building fire claims 26 lives, more casualties feared

New Delhi, May 13, 2022

At least 26 people have been killed in a major fire that broke out in a three-storeyed commercial building in the Mundka area of west Delhi on Friday afternoon, a top Fire Department official said.

The official told journalists on the spot that at least 26 bodies had been recovered from the building.

He said some people were still feared trapped on the third floor of the building, and Fire Department persons were conducting a search for them.

Officials said the number of casualties was likely to go up.

According to varous sources, about 150 people worked in the building, of whom about 60-70 people had been safely evacuated.

Some people who had suffered injuries had been taken to nearby hospitals.