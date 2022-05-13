Delhi building fire claims 26 lives, more casualties feared
New Delhi, May 13, 2022
At least 26 people have been killed in a major fire that broke out in a three-storeyed commercial building in the Mundka area of west Delhi on Friday afternoon, a top Fire Department official said.
The official told journalists on the spot that at least 26 bodies had been recovered from the building.
He said some people were still feared trapped on the third floor of the building, and Fire Department persons were conducting a search for them.
Officials said the number of casualties was likely to go up.
According to varous sources, about 150 people worked in the building, of whom about 60-70 people had been safely evacuated.
Some people who had suffered injuries had been taken to nearby hospitals.
Fire Department officials said they had received the first call about the fire in the building, located near Pillar No. 544 of the Delhi Metro in Mundka, after which ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene.
Later, another 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot to help put the flames out.
The building housed the office and warehouse of a company dealing in CCTV cameras.
Television pictures from the spot showed thick smoke billing out of the building.
Fire brigade personnel were seen using ladders to reach to the maximum possible height to spray water on the flames.
IANS adds:
Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that they also received a call about the incident at 4.45 p.m. following which the local police rushed to the spot.
"Police officers broke the windows of the building and rescued many of those inside and they were rushed to the hospital," the officer said.
The fire started on the first floor of the building and then spread to other floors.
The police have detained the owner of the company.
NNN