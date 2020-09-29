Delhi Airport set to resume flight operations from T2 from October 1

New Delhi, September 29, 2020

After remaining closed for nearly six months due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, flight operations will resume at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from October 1.

"The terminal is all set to provide a safe and healthy environment to passengers flying out of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)," a press release from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by the GMR Group, said.

The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by end of October.

The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights and the entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase. About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to the passengers of the respective flights.

The first flight scheduled from T2 after reopening of this terminal would be Srinagar-bound Indigo flight, which will depart at 6:25 AM.

To start with, all IndiGo flights with series 2000 (6E 2000 - 6E 2999) will operate from T2. These will cater to 20 destinations from T2, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Cochin, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam among others.

In the next phase, from October 8, 2020, 12 more destinations, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, and Nagpur, will start operating from T2.

According to the release, DIAL has taken several safety measures with all key stakeholders to contain the spread of COVID-19, as directed by the Government of India.

“Delhi Airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T2 after six-months shutdown. We would like to assure passengers that, at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round the clock to sanitize the vast terminal. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distance while at the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL.

Commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended in the country from March 24 this year in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Terminal 3 of IGIA resumed operations in a calibrated manner from May 25.

The re-opening of T3 has set benchmarks for the way the terminal operations have been handled in the last few months, the release said.

According to the release, the following are the arrangements at Terminal 2:

For the entry into the airport

· 10 Scan & Fly and 3 CUSS kiosks will be available for passengers for web check-in before entering the terminal

· About 10 e-boarding kiosks have been installed at the entry gates to establish a contactless process for boarding

· Arrangements have been made for thermal scanning of passengers as per Government guidelines

At the Check-in

· To avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers are encouraged to use the e-boarding facility

· About 10 e-boarding kiosks have been set up at the entry gates, 8 at the main security hold area (SHA) and 4 at the Express Check-in lane, which would be operational after a few weeks

· The SHA has been expanded to make adequate seating arrangements and retail options

· Alongside, UV Tunnels have been deployed at every dispatch baggage belt in the departure area for sanitization of check-in bags

NNN