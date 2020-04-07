Delhi air quality remains in 'moderate' category

New Delhi, April 7, 2020

Air pollution in the national capital region remained in the moderate category on Tuesday, with a 63 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide poisonous gas.

"Under the influence of approaching western disturbance, rainfall is expected today and tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms can lead to local dust uplift," stated System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 106 in the city. "Consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occurs," stated the advisory.

The quality of air was in the "good" category last week, but spiked on March 6 after people burst crackers to "challenge the darkness" as a sign of participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights and lighting diyas and lamps to fight against the coronavirus crisis.

The SAFAR model further suggested the overall AQI is likely to improve and be in the lower end satisfactory or touch good category on April 8.

Meanwhile, AQI in Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai was docked in the "satisfactory" category at 54, 95 and 73, respectively.

Improvement in air quality across the country can be attributed to the low vehicular traffic and emission from industries due to countrywide lockdown.

IANS