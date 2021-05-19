Delhi, adjoining cities receive light spells of rain

New Delhi, May 19, 2021

Delhi and adjoining cities witnessed light rain on Wednesday, lowering the temperature, as the intensity of cyclone Tauktae continues to weaken.

Due to continuous light rain since early morning in several parts of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD's weather forecast has stated that the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Earlier, the IMD had issued an orange colour-coded warning for National Capital Region (NCR) for Wednesday with a forecast of rains and squally winds of 50-60 kilometres per hour.

Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday.

It further stated that the remnant of the system is very likely to move further north-eastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

IANS