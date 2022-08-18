Vietnam-India bilateral army exercise Vinbax 2022 concludes at Chandimandir

New Delhi, August 18, 2022

Vietnam-India bilateral army exercise Vinbax 2022 concluded at Chandimandir today with an impressive display of Multi Agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) demonstration and an equipment display showcasing the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The exercise that began on August 1 was focused on the deployment of Army Engineer and Medical teams in UN Peacekeeping operations.

This was the first time that the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) undertook a Field Training Exercise with a foreign Army, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

During the three-week-long exercise, the soldiers of the two Armies rubbed shoulders with each learning from the other and sharing best practices.

Vietnam has deployed a contingent in UN peacekeeping operations for the first time in South Sudan while India has a long and rich tradition of contributing to UN peacekeeping operations.

The contingents from the two countries underwent theory classes followed by practical exercises to validate the learning. The final validation exercise nicknamed "Men in Blue" was built around the setting up of a base in a remote African location faced with myriad challenges.

The closing ceremony was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau and a high-level observer delegation of VPA.

On the Indian side Lt Gen Nav Kumar Khanduri, GOC in C Western Command presided over the event hosted by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC Kharga Corps.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries emphasised the close relationship and convergence of interests between Vietnam and India.

The next edition of Vinbax will be hosted by Vietnam in 2023.

NNN