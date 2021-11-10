Vice-Admiral R Hari Kumar to be the next Chief of the Naval Staff

New Delhi, November 10, 2021

Vice-Admiral R Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, has been named as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30.

An official announcement from the Ministry of Defence said he would succeed Admiral Karambir Singh, who will retire from service on November 30.

Born on April 12, 1962, Vice-Admiral Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Vice-Admiral R. Hari Kumar’s Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Before taking over as FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, he was Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Vice-Admiral Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM), the release added.

NNN