Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile flight-tested by DRDO and Indian Navy

New Delhi, June 24, 2022

The Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy from an Indian Naval Ship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today.

The VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

The launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, an official press release said.

The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight-test and stated that the system has added an armour that will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar appreciated the Indian Navy and the DRDO for the successful flight test of the VL-SRSAM and said that the development of this indigenous missile system would further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test. He said the test had proved the integration of indigenous weapon system onboard Indian Naval Ships. He added that it would prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy and was another milestone towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India).

