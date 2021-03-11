US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to visit India from March 19-21

New Delhi, March 11, 2021

United States Secretary of Defence General Lloyd J Austin will visit India from March 19-21 during which he will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior dignitaries of the Government of India.

Both sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

Discussions regarding defence cooperation would also focus on how both countries could consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry cooperation, it said.

"Secretary Austin’s visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasizes the strength of the India-US strategic partnership," the release added.

