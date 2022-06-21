Three service chiefs brief Modi on Agnipath scheme

New Delhi, June 21, 2022

The three defence service chiefs on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Army chief, General Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, and Navy chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar met the Prime Minister at his residence separately.

As per reports, all the three chiefs apprised him about the successful rollout of the recently-launched scheme and the induction process.

Earlier in the day, a tri-service press briefing was also held on the Agnipath recruitment scheme. This was the second press briefing after the announcement of the scheme last week by the three service chiefs in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The new recruitment scheme has sparked widespread protests and agitation in several parts of the country.

"Aginpath scheme balances three things, first youthful profile of the armed forces, technical savvy and adaptable people joining the Army, third makes the individual future-ready. We need the best for the country's security," said Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, in the briefing on Tuesday.

"The regimental process will be unchanged. We will take an undertaking and aspirants have to submit pledge that they were not involved in any arson or vandalism," he said.

Regarding police verification, he said it has always been a part of recruitment process.

IANS