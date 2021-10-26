Three-day Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2021 from Wednesday

New Delhi, October 26, 2021

The three-day Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2021 (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, will open in a virtual format tomorrow.

First conducted in 2018, IPRD is the principal manifestation of the Navy’s engagement at the strategic level. The National Maritime Foundation is the Navy’s knowledge partner and chief organiser of each edition of this annual event.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said each successive edition of the IPRD aims to review both opportunities and challenges that arise within the Indo-Pacific. IPRD-2018 focussed on four main sub-themes: maritime trade; regional connectivity; pan-regional challenges such as those of persistent maritime surveillance, the increasing digitisation of the maritime space, and cyber-malevolence within the maritime domain; the role of industry in enhancing holistic maritime security.

IPRD 2019 built upon the excellent foundation laid by the inaugural edition and examined five themes: practical solutions for achieving cohesion in the region through maritime connectivity; measures to attain and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific; examining a regional approach to Blue Economy; opportunities from Maritime-Industry 4.0; and, regional opportunities arising from SAGAR and SAGARMALA.

IPRD 2021 is being held as a three-day online event on October 27, 28 and 29. This year’s IPRD will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of “Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead”.

Panel discussions on these sub-themes would be spread over eight sessions on three successive days thereby providing ample scope for varied perspectives to be considered. The aim is to encourage a free flow of ideas and views.

The eight sub-themes are the Evolving Maritime Strategies within the Indo-Pacific: Convergences, Divergences, Expectations and Apprehensions; Adaptive Strategies to Address the Impact of Climate Change upon Maritime Security; Port-led Regional Maritime Connectivity and Development Strategies; Cooperative Maritime Domain Awareness Strategies.; Impact of the Increasing Recourse to Lawfare upon a Rules-based Indo-Pacific Maritime Order; Strategies to Promote Regional Public-Private Maritime Partnerships; Energy-Insecurity and Mitigating Strategies; Strategies to Address the Manned-Unmanned Conundrum at Sea.

The sessions will be preceded by addresses by the Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Through this annual dialogue, the Indian Navy and the National Maritime Foundation, continue to provide a platform for incisive discussions about the geopolitical developments affecting the maritime domain of the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry said.

