Taragiri, the 5th stealth frigate of P17A for Indian Navy launched

Mumbai, September 12, 2022

The fifth stealth frigate of P17A, being built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) was launched on Sunday by Charu Singh, President, Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA-Western Region) who named the ship ‘Taragiri’.

Due to the state mourning declared on September 11 for Queen Elizabeth II, the ceremony was limited to a technical launch as, being tide-dependent, any change in the schedule was not possible.

Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command was the chief guest. Vice-Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, Ministry of Defence, was among those present at the launch ceremony.

The Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and the MDL teams have demonstrated multiple successful conventional launches in the past. They performed yet another pontoon-assisted launch with panache this time.

Following the launch, Taragiri will join its two sister ships at MDL for outfitting activities in the run-up to their delivery to the Indian Navy.

Seven P17A frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and GRSE. Indigenous construction of complex frontline ships such as stealth frigates has catapulted the nation to a higher pedestal in the arena of shipbuilding. It provides additional benefits such as economic development and employment generation for Indian shipyards, their sub-contractors and the ancillary industry, an official press release said.

Further, 75% of the orders of Project 17A have been placed on indigenous firms including MSMEs, thus reinforcing the country’s quest for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India).

NNN