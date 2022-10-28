Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise ‘Simbex 2022’ begins its sea phase in the Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, October 28, 2022

The sea phase of the 29th edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (Simbex 2022) began in the Bay of Bengal today.

The Indian Navy is hosting exercise from October 26-30 at Visakhapatnam. The exercise is conducted in two phases – Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam on October 26-27 followed by the Sea Phase in the Bay of Bengal from October 28-30.

Two ships from the Republic of Singapore Navy, RSS Stalwart (a Formidable Class Frigate) and RSS Vigilance (a Victory Class Corvette), arrived in Visakhapatnam on October 25 for participation in the exercise.

Rear Admiral Sean Wat Jianwen, Fleet Commander of Singapore Navy called on Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet on October 25.

During the meetings, issues of common concern were discussed, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The Harbour Phase witnessed extensive professional and sporting interactions between the two navies including cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) and planning meetings, it said.

The SIMBEX series of exercises began in 1994 and were initially known as Exercise Lion King. The scope and complexity of the exercise have risen substantially over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide spectrum of maritime operations.

"The exercise exemplifies the high level of cooperation between India and Singapore in the maritime domain. It also highlights the commitment and contribution of the two nations towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region," the release added.

NNN