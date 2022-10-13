Rajnath to inaugurate ‘Invest for Defence’ at DefExpo 2022

New Delhi, October 13, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate "Invest for Defence", the first-ever marquee event of the Ministry of Defence at DefExpo 2022 on October 20.

The event is targeted to promote investment in the defence sector in the country both by the Indian industry as well foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers.

The event will highlight the requirements of the Armed Forces and policy reforms undertaken by the Government for ease of doing business in the defence sector. It will provide the industry with details of the opportunities and advantages of investing in the sector and thus contributing to maximising indigenous production, an official press release said.

The event is expected to witness participation from the big industry names, both Indian as well as foreign OEMs, such as L&T, Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, Saab, Airbus, Lockheed Martin etc., besides participation from domestic and foreign institutional investors and venture capitalists.

The event will feature a panel discussion between the industry stalwarts and the MoD and Armed Forces leadership. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session, where the participants can ask questions to eminent panelists. The target audience for the event is industry representatives including those from MSMEs and Startups, policymakers and enthusiasts in the defence sector.

Another highlight of the event will be a B2B interaction among the OEMs, including both DPSUs and foreign OEMs, on the oportunities from large platforms. Concurrently, with this B2B interaction, an iDEX pitching event for the budding start-ups in Defence is also planned.

The 12th DefExpo will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from October 18-22.

